Iran's annual iron ore concentrate output nears 50mn tons

According to the latest data released by the Industries Ministry, the country produced 3.5 million tons of the mineral during the 12th calendar month of the year under review (February 21- March 20), indicating a 5% decline year on year.

Golgohar Mining and Industrial Complex was the top producer of iron ore concentrate in the last Iranian year with 16.28 million tons, followed by Chadormalu Mining and Industrial Complex with 11 million tons, Middle East Mines and Mining Industries Development Holding Company with 6 million tons, Goharzamin Iron Ore Company with 4.5 million tons, and Iran Central Iron Ore Company with 4.22 million tons.

Accordingly, the production of iron ore in the form of lumps reached 904,454 tons during the last fiscal year, which shows a 54% fall compared with the previous year.

