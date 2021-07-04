Exports from Gilan prov. hit 24% growth in Q1

Accordingly, more than $146 million worth of non-oil products was exported from Gilan province in the first three months of the current year, indicating a 24 percent hike as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Speaking in an interview with IRNA on Sunday, Head of Gilan Province Industry, Mine and Trade Organization Farhad Dalghpoush said that totally 241,599 tons of non-oil products, valued at $146,294,329, were exported from Gilan province to foreign countries from March 21 to June 21, showing a three percent decline in terms of volume as compared to the same period of last year.

Vegetable and mineral products, chemical and plastic materials and food products were of the main products exported from Gilan province to foreign countries in this period, he said, adding that these products were exported from Gilan province’s customs offices to the countries including Russia, Azerbaijan Republic, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Afghanistan, Ukraine, Turkmenistan and Belarus.

