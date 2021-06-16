Iran’s steel export hits 146% growth in current year

Statistics indicated that 1,140,614 tons of steel products, manufactured by major steelmaking plants, were exported from the country from March 21 to May 21, indicating a 146 percent growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Accordingly, 632,633 tons of steel products were exported from the country in the Iranian month of Ordibehesht (from April 21 to May 21), registering a 187 percent growth as compared to the same period of last year.

Rebar, iron beam, cast iron ingot, bloom, billet, slabs, wide sheets, various types of alloy-engineering sections were of the main steel products manufactured by major steelmaking units in the country in the first two months of the current year.

