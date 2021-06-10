US 'Victory' base in Baghdad targeted by 3 rockets

The US military base was targeted by three rocket on Thursday morning. The base is located at Baghdad International Airport, and Iraqi forces control part of the base.

According to Iraqi security officials, the Victory base was targeted by Katyusha rockets and the base's missile defense systems have failed to target the rockets fired.

According to US military media sources, the forces targeted a reconnaissance drone flying over the base of the Victory military base after rockets were fired by unknown individuals at Baghdad airport.

The rocket attack on the Victory base comes just hours after a similar attack on the Balad Air Base in Iraq's Saladin province.

