28 people killed, wounded in a blast in Afghanistan’s Kapisa

Following the strike of a mortar to a house in the northern Afghan province of Kapisa, at least six civilians were killed and several others were wounded, Reuters news agency reported.

According to the report, a spokesman for Kapisa local government Shaykh Shurash blamed the Taliban for the rocket attack.

He confirmed that six women and children have been killed and at least four others were injured in the incident.

An Afghan government official in Kabul put the death toll in this incident at 10 and said that at least 18 people were injured in the attack.

However, a Taliban spokesman denied the group’s involvement in the attack, saying that mortar was fired by Afghan forces.

