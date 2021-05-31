Rocket attack on Al-Harir base in Erbil thwarted: report

Security and military forces on Monday thwarted an armed group rocket attack on the Al-Harir base in Erbil province in Kurdistan Region.

Security sources said the attack was intended to target the Al-Harir base in Erbil, where US troops are based.

In this regard, the Iraqi Security Information Headquarters issued a statement announcing that, according to accurate reports, five Grad rockets were ready to target and fire at the Al-Harir base, which the security forces had discovered the place before launching the rocket attack.

The rocket attack was to be carried out from the village of Hisar in the Kupri district around Kirkuk province.

Meanwhile, an Iraqi military official told the New Arab news agency this morning that the moves of armed groups were monitored by UAVs and that security forces were sent to the site to thwart the rocket attack.

MNA/IRN84350254