The club announced that all its foreign players, including Ebrahimi, are set to part ways with the team.

Al Ahli SC appreciated the efforts of these players during their stay in the team.

Ebrahimi joined the Qatari team in 2018 and became one of its key players and also its captain.

He recorded 48 appearances for Al Ahli, scoring six goals and setting two assists.

According to reports, Ebrahimi has reached an initial agreement with Qatar’s Al-Wakrah SC.

