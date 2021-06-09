Afghan peace talks held in Doha: Taliban spox.

The new round of peace talks between the Taliban and the Afghanistan government was held in Doha, capital of Qatar on Wed., Reuters news agency reported.

According to the report, Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen issued an official statement, announcing that leaders of the two groups met and held talks in Doha on Tuesday, June 8 in line with fulfilling peace talks.

During the meeting, leaders of the Taliban and Afghan government discussed issues on the agenda and acceleration of (peace) negotiation process in Afghanistan and attaining a bilateral understanding in this regard, the spokesman added.

It should be noted that these talks are the first meeting between the two sides since mid-May and the official announcement of the US withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan on September 11 in the current year.

The Spokesperson for the Taliban's Political Office in Doha Muhammad Naeem in a tweet wrote, “At this meeting, an agreement was reached between the two sides on accelerating the negotiation process and issues related to its agenda.”

This is while that US Special Representative for Afghanistan Affairs Zalmay Khalilzad headed to Afghanistan, Qatar and the region at the head of a high-ranking delegation last week on Friday.

The delegation is scheduled to meet in Kabul with the Afghan government, other political leaders and representatives of civil society including Defenders of Women's Rights groups, to hear their views on the peace process.

The US delegation is scheduled to reaffirm Washington's continued support for Afghanistan's development and a political solution that will end the country's civil war.

MA/5231246