Afghan people's achievements should be protected

Heading a delegation, Jean Arnault who traveled to Tehran to discuss Afghanistan developments, met with Iran’s special envoy for Afghanistan Mohammad Ebrahim Taherian Fard on Monday.

During the meeting, the current developments in Afghanistan, including the talks process and the security situation in that country were discussed.

Stating that peace and security in Afghanistan are like peace and security in the Islamic Republic of Iran, Taherian Fard expressed Iran's support for the Afghan-led peace process, as well as readiness to cooperate in facilitating and advancing intra-Afghan talks.

He also stressed the need to protect the achievements of the Afghan people over the past two decades.

The two sides also expressed concern about the escalation of violence in Afghanistan in recent months and called for a reduction in violence and the prevention of civilian casualties.

