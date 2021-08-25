Tehran condemns violation of human rights in Afghanistan

Afghans deserve to live in peace and enjoy good relations with their neighbors without illegal military interference, the Permanent Representative of Iran to the International Organizations in Geneva said.

Esmaeil Baghaei Hamaneh made the remarks at a special meeting on the human rights council.

He went on to say that this will happen solely through an inclusive government with the participation of all ethnic and religious groups of Afghan society.

The process of peace and reconciliation under the leadership, ownership, and control of Afghanistan must be accelerated to this end. The achievements of the Afghan people should not be jeopardized.

Iran strongly condemns any acts of violence, extremism, and violations of human rights in Afghanistan, the envoy said.

No crime should go unpunished, he reminded.

According to him the current situation in Afghanistan is the result of the US long-term military interference.

The United States has caused endless destruction, despair, and instability in Afghanistan, spreading insecurity and instability in the region, he said.

He also called on the international community to shoulder its joint responsibility for assisting Afghan refugees in terms of having access to Covid-19 vaccines.

