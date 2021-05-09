Peace feasible in Afghanistan with intra-Afghan talks

Speaking in a meeting with Shia and Sunni scholars of Herat province of Afghanistan on Saturday night, Taherian vehemently condemned the brutal terrorist attack on a school in Kabul.

Peace and stability of Afghanistan are feasible with an agreement between different groups, he highlighted, adding that Tehran has always sought to help create a national consensus in Afghanistan to establish stability.

He hoped for a prompt end to conflicts in Afghanistan so the Islamic Ummah and Afghan nation would not further experience such tragedies.

The death toll from an explosion outside a school in Afghanistan's capital city Kabul has risen to 58, Afghan officials say.

Officials said on Sunday that medical staff in hospitals were struggling to provide medical care to at least 150 people, mostly schoolgirls, who were injured in the blast on Saturday.

The blast occurred in front of a school in the Shia majority neighborhood of Dasht-e-Barchi in western Kabul.

