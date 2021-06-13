Big haul of illicit drugs seized in Persian Gulf

The border guards of Bandar Abbas naval base managed to prevent the transfer of drug shipments by two speedboats, said Ali Salehi on Sunday.

Referring to the confiscation of drug shipments during the operation, he added that this cargo was busted in the waters of the eastern part of Hormoz Island.

Some 450 kilograms of opium have been seized in this operation, said Salehi, adding that the smugglers intended to transfer drugs to the coast by sea.

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trades originating from Afghanistan in the past four decades, despite its high economic and human costs. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

Iran has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.

ZZ/5233489