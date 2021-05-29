Yemen, Palestine share same cause: IRGC chief

The Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami made the remarks on Saturday, the 40th day after the demise of the former IRGC Quds Force Major General Hejazi while talking to Yemeni al-Masirah TV.

The resistance of the Yemeni people alongside the Palestinians shows the rate of their solidarity with the Palestinian cause, according to Gen. Salami.

He recalled the Yemeni Ansarullah movement leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi when he said during the recent 12-day military confrontation between Palestinian resistance groups and the Zionist army that the Yemenis share their loaves of bread with the Palestinian people despite being living under the toughest economic conditions, saying that his words showed "self-sacrifice and heroism, and it would mean that Palestine is not alone, just as Yemen isn't."

The IRGC chief commander said that the million march by Yemenis in solidarity with Palestine showed that Yemen and Palestine share the same religious beliefs and objectives despite the fact that they are geographically far away from each other.

