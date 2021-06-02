  1. Politics
Jun 2, 2021, 3:22 PM

Iran-Russia bilateral meeting held in Vienna

Iran-Russia bilateral meeting held in Vienna

TEHRAN, Jun. 02 (MNA) – Iranian and Russian negotiating delegations held a meeting on Wednesday, before the meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission at the Grand Hotel in Vienna.

Iran’s permanent representative to Vienna-based international organizations Kazem Gharibabadi made the announcement in his Twitter account on Wednesday, saying, "Another bilateral consultation between Iran and Russia took place in Grand Hotel before the Joint Commission meeting." 

The meeting was chaired by the head of the Iranian delegation to the Vienna talks Deputy Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Ulyanov.

On Monday, a tripartite meeting was held in Vienna with the participation of the heads of delegations of Iran, Russia and China.

The JCPOA Joint Commission Meeting is scheduled to take place tonight at the Grand Hotel in Vienna, after which the delegates will return to their countries for consultations.

ZZ/FNA14000312000609

News Code 174322
Zahra Mirzafarjouyan
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/174322/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News