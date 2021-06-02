Iran-Russia bilateral meeting held in Vienna

Iran’s permanent representative to Vienna-based international organizations Kazem Gharibabadi made the announcement in his Twitter account on Wednesday, saying, "Another bilateral consultation between Iran and Russia took place in Grand Hotel before the Joint Commission meeting."

The meeting was chaired by the head of the Iranian delegation to the Vienna talks Deputy Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Ulyanov.

On Monday, a tripartite meeting was held in Vienna with the participation of the heads of delegations of Iran, Russia and China.

The JCPOA Joint Commission Meeting is scheduled to take place tonight at the Grand Hotel in Vienna, after which the delegates will return to their countries for consultations.

ZZ/FNA14000312000609