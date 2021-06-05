Restoration of JCPOA may have a positive effect on PG status

In a tweet on Sat., Ulyanov wrote, “The restoration of the #JCPOA may have a positive effect on the situation in #PersianGulf and open the way to direct talks between regional states on regional security issues with due account of the existing initiatives including Russian concept of collective security in the area.”

Negotiations for the revival of JCPOA began a month ago in the Austrian capital Vienna, and participating delegations include delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran and other members of P4+1 group, including Germany, Britain, France, Russia and China.

Five rounds of talks have so far been held and significant progress has been made, according to delegates from different countries.

Russia presented the Persian Gulf security plan to the UN Security Council two years ago, which includes negotiations and cooperation between countries of the Persian Gulf region and some international players including permanent members of the UN Security Council in this field.

