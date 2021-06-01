Vienna talks yield progress but decision yet to be made

"The talks are ongoing and significant progress was reached. However, a final decision has not been made yet. Issues remain there that demand political decisions in capitals of the most invested countries, primarily the US and Iran," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during the Press Conference on Tuesday, according to TASS.

Lavrov added that, "Just like other parties to the JCPOA, we are trying to create conditions that are as favorable as possible to reach ultimate resolutions. I believe it is counterproductive to guess whether it will happen in the next few days or in a couple of weeks. Negotiators in Vienna are working with a view to reach results as soon as possible."

The head of the Iranian delegation in the Vienna talks Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said yesterday that he was not sure the ongoing fifth round of the Vienna talks will be the end despite intense efforts to reach a conclusion.

KI/PR