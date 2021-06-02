All parties in Vienna talks believe disputes not unresolvable

"Today we are in a situation where we need to review the processes of talks that have taken place so far," said Seyed Abbass Araghchi prior to the meeting of the Joint Commission of the JCPOA on Wednesday.

"All delegations concluded that the delegates should return to their respective capitals for consultations and further decision-making on disputes," he added.

"Today we will have a final meeting of the 5th round of Joint Commission, after which the delegations will return to their capitals," the Iranian diplomat said, adding, "A return date will likely be decided at the Joint Commission meeting."

Araghchi went on to say, "All the delegations are determined and there is complete seriousness. Disputes have reached a point where everyone believes that it is not impossible to resolve, but details are important anyway, and our firm positions are important to be respected."

The date of the next meeting will be determined today, he noted, adding, "We will probably return to Vienna after a consultation in Tehran as in the past."

A meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission will be held on Wednesday evening with the participation of Iran and the P4+1 (China, France, Germany, Russia, UK) in the Grand Hotel in the Austrian capital.

As usual, the meeting will be chaired by Deputy of European Union Foreign Policy Chief Enrique Mora.

