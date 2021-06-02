JCPOA Joint Commission to hold a meeting later today

A meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission will be held on Wednesday evening with the participation of Iran and the P4+1 (China, France, Germany, Russia, UK) in the Grand Hotel in the Austrian capital.

As usual, the meeting will be chaired by Deputy of European Union Foreign Policy Chief Enrique Mora.

The delegations are scheduled to return to their respective capitals for consultations after today's meeting.

Araghchi said about today's meeting on Monday that he was not sure the ongoing fifth round of the Vienna talks will be the final negotiations despite intense efforts to reach a conclusion.

KI/FNA14000312000503