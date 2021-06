"The JCPOA is an incomplete and flawed negotiation," he said.

"The JCPOA should be criticized because we fulfilled all our obligations under it, but the other parties did not do the same," he added.

Zakani said his future government will also hold talks on JCPOA if the Supreme National Security Council ratifies the issue.

Elsewhere in his remark, he announced his disagreement with joining FATF.

