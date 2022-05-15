Remaining out of FATF has not blocked Iran's trade relations

Iran's non-accession to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has not blocked the country's trading relations with other countries, said the Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Ali Salehabadi on Sunday.

"The issue of FATF has not been and is not a serious obstacle under the sanctions. The economic sanctions require special mechanisms, and the FATF does not block our trade and interaction with countries with which we have specific cooperation."

The CBI governor also said that "We have no problem in supplying foreign currencies to import basic goods," adding that "Recently, exports to countries where we sell oil have increased."

Salehabadi continued that the country is in a better situation in exporting non-oil commodities.

"This year as compared to last year, the supply of foreign currency has increased. In the field of oil and oil exports, oil prices and production capacity have increased and returned to the pre-sanctions period."

The CBI chief concluded that the country's banking relations with neighbors and friendly states have improved, adding that Iran's foreign currency revenues have also increased.

KI