Iran to have upper hand in region, world: Candidate

"The serious and fundamental priority of my government is to pay attention to neighboring countries, Muslim countries, especially the axis of resistance," he said.

"Our stance towards the West will be interactive and respectful, based on preserving Iran's national interests," he added.

Zakani added that he will adopt a positive stance towards developing ties with Russia and China and will seek to defuse tensions with regional and neighboring countries and to create peace and stability for the whole world.

"By active and intelligent diplomacy, Iran will have the upper hand in the region and the world on the way to establish new conditions," he said.

