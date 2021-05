Hassan Rouhani cabinet said in a statement on Sunday afternoon that Abdolnasser Hemmati, the governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) the cabinet agreed to put an end to his role amid his busy schedule during the ongoing presidential campaigns.

The cabinet further replaced Hemmmati with Akbar Komijani, who previously served as the deputy CBI governor.

The Cabinet also commended Hemmati for his services and efforts during his tenure as the Governor of the Central Bank.

