The first round of the debates between candidates for Iran 2021 Presidential Election will be focused on ‘economic’ issues.

The seven candidates for Iran 2021 Presidential Election include as follows: 1- Alireza Zakani, 2- Mohsen Rezaei Mir-Ghaed, 3- Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi, 4- Saeed Jalili, 5- Abdolnaser Hemmati, 6- Mohsen Mehralizadeh and 7- Seyyed Amir-Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi.

Iran 2021 Presidential Election will be held on June 18.

