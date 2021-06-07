Interior min. says necessary measures taken for election day

Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli made the comments in a Monday meeting of the Operational Task Force for Fighting Coronavirus held in the Interior Ministry compound.

The interior minister said all the necessary measures have been taken to contain the pandemic, noting that keeping infected people with the Covid-19 virus in isolation in places such as hospitals or their homes could play a major role in fighting the pandemic.

He pointed out that as the statistics show, the rate of hospitalizations and the infections are in decline across the country while adding that the three provinces of Hormozgan, Kerman and Sistan and Balochestan need more serious measures.

Rahmani Fazli further said that the recent travel ban between provinces has proven to be effective in containing the pandemic, expressing his gratitude for the people's cooperation with the law enforcement forces in implementing the measures.

The minister further referred to the general vaccination for people aged above 60 which has been underway since last month, saying that with a mixture of imported and domestically made vaccines, the most vulnerable people will receive the vaccines in near future.

He called on the people to abide by the measures and health protocols as before.

Rahmani Fazli further pointed to the upcoming presidential elections in the country, stressing that the necessary ground have been set for a safe and lawful election.

He assured the people that all the relevant government bodies will make sure that the health measures will be observed on the election day.

KI/5229496