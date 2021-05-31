  1. World
  2. Asia-Pacific
May 31, 2021, 9:14 PM

Massive rallies in Peshavar in solidarity with Palestine

Massive rallies in Peshavar in solidarity with Palestine

TEHRAN, May 31 (MNA) – Rallies were staged in Pakistani city of Peshavar to condemn Israeli regime and express solidarity with the people of Palestine.

Massive rallies in Peshavar in solidarity with Palestine

Massive rallies in Peshavar in solidarity with Palestine

Massive rallies in Peshavar in solidarity with Palestine

Massive rallies in Peshavar in solidarity with Palestine

News Code 174222
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/174222/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 10 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News