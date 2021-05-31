https://en.mehrnews.com/news/174222/ May 31, 2021, 9:14 PM News Code 174222 World Asia-Pacific World Asia-Pacific May 31, 2021, 9:14 PM Massive rallies in Peshavar in solidarity with Palestine TEHRAN, May 31 (MNA) – Rallies were staged in Pakistani city of Peshavar to condemn Israeli regime and express solidarity with the people of Palestine. News Code 174222 Kamal Iranidoost کپی شد Tags Pakistan Peshawar Public Rallies Israeli Regime Related News VIDEO: London hosts rallies in solidarity with Palestinians Netanyahu hopes war on Gaza gains him support in Israel VIDEO: Pro-Palestinian rallies across the world Pro-Palestinian rally in Tehran People in Tehran hold massive "Palestine Is Not Alone" rally
