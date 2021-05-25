Pakistan denies ‘construction of US base’ on its soil

Pakistan’s Foreign Office in a press statement said, according to Khaama Press News Agency, that “there is no US military or airbase in Pakistan, nor is any such proposal envisaged. Any speculation on this account is baseless and irresponsible and should be avoided”.

It was stated that Pak-US currently have an essential structure of cooperation in terms of ground and air-lines of communications since 2001.

According to the statement, no new agreements were put on the table in regards to the construction of the military base.

KI/PR