May 25, 2021, 9:00 PM

Iran ready to cancel visas with Iraq at any moment

TEHRAN, May 25 (MNA) – Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister on Economic Diplomacy announced his country's readiness for removing visa issuance with Iraq at any moment.

Rasoul Mohajer made the remarks on the sidelines of a meeting among Iranian and Iraqi businessmen and economic activists in Baghdad on Tuesday.

"As accorded in the last week Iranian Cabinet meeting," he said, "If the Iraqi government announces readiness, Iran is poised to cancel all the visa issuance issues at any moment."

"If accorded, Iranian and Iraqi citizens can commute between the two countries without the need for a visa," he added.

Mohajer noted that under the Pandemic, however, the passengers of the two sides need to be checked for coronavirus and meet the required health standards.

As reported, Iranian and Iraqi tradesmen are dissatisfied with the difficult visa issuance procedures.

