Tehran, Moscow sign visa waiver agreement for group tours

Iranian Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Ali Asghar Mounesan and Head of the Central Office of the Federal Agency for Tourism Zarina Doguzova penned the agreement.

This agreement which was signed initially back on March 28, 2019, will be implemented from 2021 to 2023. Under the deal tourists of both countries will be able to travel to Iran and Russia through accredited companies, and the entire group will receive one visa.

It is not considered an international treaty and does not create any obligation or right for either party under international law, and its implementation must be in accordance with the rules of both countries.

Any dispute arising over its implementation or interpretation shall be settled through negotiation through diplomatic channels.

Accordingly, Iranian and Russian group tours, including 5-50 members, can travel without visas.

Mounesan referred to Russia as one of the Iranian government's destinations for facilitating tourism.

He hoped for increasing Iranian and Russian tourists after signing the agreements and completing the COVID-19 vaccination process.

Mounesan also pointed to Oman and China as two other destinations which implemented visa waiver with Iran.

Meanwhile, Doguzova said thanks to good relations between Iran and Russia and also great tourism capacities between the two countries, it is necessary to increase the volume of tourists.

