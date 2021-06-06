  1. Culture
Jun 6, 2021, 3:10 PM

Russia, Iran to sign deal on lifting individual visa: envoy

Russia, Iran to sign deal on lifting individual visa: envoy

TEHRAN, Jun. 06 (MNA) – Iranian Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Ali Asghar Mounesan will travel to Moscow to sign a deal on lifting individual visa requirements for tourist groups, Iran’s Ambassador to Russia said.

"Today, Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Ali Asghar Mounesan is arriving in Moscow to sign an agreement on lifting visa requirements for tourist groups," Iran’s Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali wrote on his Facebook page on Sunday.

According to the diplomat, under the deal tourists of both countries will be able to travel to Iran and Russia through accredited companies, and the entire group will receive one visa. Jalali stressed that tourism is a foundation for developing Iranian-Russian ties.

ZZ/FNA14000316000221

News Code 174429
Zahra Mirzafarjouyan
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/174429/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News