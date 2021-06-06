Russia, Iran to sign deal on lifting individual visa: envoy

"Today, Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Ali Asghar Mounesan is arriving in Moscow to sign an agreement on lifting visa requirements for tourist groups," Iran’s Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali wrote on his Facebook page on Sunday.

According to the diplomat, under the deal tourists of both countries will be able to travel to Iran and Russia through accredited companies, and the entire group will receive one visa. Jalali stressed that tourism is a foundation for developing Iranian-Russian ties.

