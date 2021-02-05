Croatia calls for expansion of relations with Iran

Gordan Grlić Radman extended congratulation to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on the 42nd anniversary of Islamic Revolution's victory. "On behalf of myself and the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of Croatia, I congratulate the anniversary of the victory of Islamic Revolution anniversary to you, the government, and the people of Iran, and in this difficult world, I hope for peace and prosperity. "

He expressed hope that the friendly relations and cooperation between the two countries will expand and deepen for the benefit of the people of Croatia and Iran.

The Fajr decade is a ten-day celebration held between 1 and 11 February. Its beginning coincides with the date of Ayatollah Khomeini's arrival and its ending with the Iranian Revolution; a day called Islamic Revolution's Victory Day or 22 of Bahman.

ZZ/IRN84212121