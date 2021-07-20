  1. Economy
Jul 20, 2021, 11:59 PM

Iran, Croatia review enhancing economic coop.

TEHRAN, Jul. 20 (MNA) – Turning to the amicable relations between the two countries of Iran and Croatia, Croatian Minister of Economy and Iranian Ambassador in Zagreb held talks on the ways to boost economic ties between the two countries.

Iranian Envoy to Croatia Parviz Esmaeili and Croatian Minister of Economy Tomislav Ćorić on Tuesday discussed the latest situation of implementing existing trade agreements between Zagreb and Tehran.
During the meeting, the two sides underlined that support for expansion of trade relationships and especially linking private sectors of both countries as a sustainable avenue to guarantee national interests of the two countries.
The Republic of Croatia and Islamic Republic of Iran signed two cooperation agreements in recent years to further deepen Zagreb-Tehran relations.

