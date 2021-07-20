Iran, Croatia review enhancing economic coop.

Iranian Envoy to Croatia Parviz Esmaeili and Croatian Minister of Economy Tomislav Ćorić on Tuesday discussed the latest situation of implementing existing trade agreements between Zagreb and Tehran.

During the meeting, the two sides underlined that support for expansion of trade relationships and especially linking private sectors of both countries as a sustainable avenue to guarantee national interests of the two countries.

The Republic of Croatia and Islamic Republic of Iran signed two cooperation agreements in recent years to further deepen Zagreb-Tehran relations.

