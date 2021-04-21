Iran, Croatia to establish joint tourism working group

In their meeting in Zagreb, the two officials review the current mutual memoranda and stressed the need to implement or update the existing bilateral documents.

They also discussed the historical, cultural, and natural capacities of the two countries as well as cultural commonalities and friendship between the two nations, as essential components for the development of cooperation in the tourism sector.

In the sports sector, it was also decided that to prepare an MoU to set the general framework of mutual cooperation.

In late March, Esmaeili met and held talks with the chairman of Croatia-Iran parliamentary friendship group at the Croatian parliament, Zlatko Hasanbegovic, where he referred to the friendly and deep-rooted political and cultural ties between Iran and Croatia and said the two sides should use the ample opportunities for the promotion of economic exchanges between the two countries.

HJ/5194718