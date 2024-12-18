Iran FM meets Malaysian minister in Cairo

Malaysian Higher Education Minister Zambri Abdul Qadir, who is leading the country's delegation at the D-8 summit in Cairo, met with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, on Wednesday morning on the sidelines of the meeting.

Araghchi referred to the good and friendly relations between the two countries and highlighted Iran's advancements in various scientific and technological fields despite the oppressive sanctions imposed by the West.

He welcomed the enhancement of relations with Malaysia in various areas, especially in technology, science, culture, industry, and commerce.

Araghchi expressed hope that with the holding of a new round of the Iran-Malaysia Joint Economic Commission and following up on the implementation of agreements and memorandums of understanding between the parties, both sides will witness an even greater expansion of bilateral relations.

The top Iranian diplomat also underscored that holding the D-8 summit at a critical juncture in regional developments makes it essential for major Islamic countries to work together and synergize their power to confront the aggressions and crimes of the Zionist regime against Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria.

The Malaysian higher education minister also noted during this meeting the long-standing and cordial relations between Iran and Malaysia, stressing his country's commitment and interest in further developing bilateral relations, particularly in educational and academic fields.

Zambri Abdul Qadir, who previously held the position of Malaysia's foreign minister, stressed the Malaysian government and people’s special attention to the issue of supporting the Palestinian people and described cooperation and consultation among Islamic countries as crucial for supporting Palestinians.

