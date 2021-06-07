Iranian firm produces medicine to contain Covid-19

The drug by the name of "SALIRAVIRA" is the new product produced by the Iranian knowledge-based firm at the Pardis Technology Park.

Accrording to the Iranian Registry of Clinical Trials (IRCT) website, "SALIRAVIRA" is a natural product which is made from licorice, cone flower, ginseng, hyssop, rhubarb and rosemary extracts.

This new medicine will enter the market very soon as it has successfully passed its clinical trials.

"SALIRAVIRA" is a different medicine that comes out in different types of nasal inhaler (spray), mouthwash, drops and tablets.

Its nasal inhaler and its tablets types are two common sorts of the medicine that are absorbed through the gastrointestinal tract. The nasal inhaler is also absorbed in the capillary in the nose. But, SALIRAVIRA inhaler is a type that is rare. This type of the drug acts on the throat and can be absorbed systemically through the oral mucosa.

The newly made herbal medicine has passed clinical trial phase at Imam Khomeini Hospital in Tehran and the results of the experiments show that this drug has a good and significant effectiveness on Covid-19 patients recovery.

Clinical trial results also showed a 50% reduction in treatment duration, no need for hospitalization, and an increase in viral-cliarian. The clinical trial was conducted meticulously and each patient underwent three coronavirus-related molecular tests. The results showed positive effectiveness and after that the new drug reached its unveiling stage.

