  1. World
  2. Europe
Dec 18, 2024, 6:47 PM

Swiss parliament approves proposal to ban Hezbollah

Swiss parliament approves proposal to ban Hezbollah

TEHRAN, Dec. 18 (MNA) – Switzerland's parliament approved a proposal to ban Lebanese resistance group Hezbollah.

Switzerland’s parliament approved a proposal to ban Lebanese reistance group Hezbollah, according to Bloomberg.

The decision comes a week after it signed off on a law that banned Palestinian group Hamas from any activity in Switzerland.

MNA

News ID 225692

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News