Swiss parliament approves proposal to ban Hezbollah

TEHRAN, Dec. 18 (MNA) – Switzerland's parliament approved a proposal to ban Lebanese resistance group Hezbollah.
Switzerland’s parliament approved a proposal to ban Lebanese reistance group Hezbollah, according to Bloomberg.
The decision comes a week after it signed off on a law that banned Palestinian group Hamas from any activity in Switzerland.
