3 Iranian students win in largest science festival in Turkey

According to the Iranian IRIB from Istanbul, the medical project of three Iranian students won first place in the largest scientific festival in Turkey.

Arastoo Shapooran, Hamed Ghorbani, Aisan Naibi and two Turkish students had designed a system that uses artificial intelligence to provide first aid to patients in deprived and remote rural areas.

This designed system won first place among 2,372 projects participating in the Turkish Teknofest scientific festival.

The consulate general of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Istanbul held a meeting with the three medical students from Selçuk University.

KI/IRIB channel