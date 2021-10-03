  1. Technology
Oct 3, 2021, 9:30 PM

3 Iranian students win in largest science festival in Turkey

3 Iranian students win in largest science festival in Turkey

TEHRAN, Oct. 03 (MNA) – Three Iranian students have come first in the largest science festival in Turkey Teknofest.

According to the Iranian IRIB from Istanbul, the medical project of three Iranian students won first place in the largest scientific festival in Turkey.

Arastoo Shapooran, Hamed Ghorbani, Aisan Naibi and two Turkish students had designed a system that uses artificial intelligence to provide first aid to patients in deprived and remote rural areas.

This designed system won first place among 2,372 projects participating in the Turkish Teknofest scientific festival.

The consulate general of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Istanbul held a meeting with the three medical students from Selçuk University. 

KI/IRIB channel

News Code 179327
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/179327/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News