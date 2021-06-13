Iranian animation best first film of Zagreb film fest.

The World Festival of Animated Film - Animafest Zagreb 2021 ended on Saturday evening with the award ceremony in China SC.

After more than 350 screened films and numerous accompanying events in the six days of the festival, the most solemn moment of announcing the best authors and films arrived.

The Zlatko Grgić Award for the best first film made outside an educational institution went to Mahboobeh Kalaee's Iranian film 'The Fourth Wall' (produced by the Documentary and Experimental Film Center) for an experimental animation technique that takes us to the protagonist's mind that interprets family dynamics and social rules.

This year’s edition of the festival was held from 7th till 12th June 2021 in Zagreb, Croatia.

