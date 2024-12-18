Iran warns against US, Israel plot to partition Muslim states

Abbas Araghchi made the comments in a meeting with his Pakistani counterpart Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar in Cairo on the sidelines of the meeting of D-8 countries in Cairo, Egypt.

In the meeting, Araghchi emphasized the sensitivity of the regional situation due to the escalation of the Zionist regime's aggression, saying that, "Unfortunately, with the continued all-out support of the United States and some Western countries, we are witnessing that the aggressor regime of Israel is destroying Syria's defense and economic infrastructure and continuing its crimes in Gaza and Lebanon."

Referring to the joint statement of the guarantor countries of the Astana process and several Arab countries in the region in Doha in support of the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria, the Iranian Foreign Minister emphasized the concern of all countries in the region about the current situation in Syria. He added that, "We are witnessing an American and Zionist plot to divide and weaken Islamic countries in favor of the Zionist regime."

Araghchi further warned against the re-emergence of ISIL terrorism in the region.

The Pakistani deputy prime minister and foreign minister, for his part, pointed to the recent ECO meeting in Iran's Mashhad and expressed hope that the results and agreements reached at the meeting will further strengthen relations between the countries in the region indifferent fields.

Referring to Pakistan's clear stance on current developments in the region, including the situation in Syria and condemnation of the Zionist regime's aggression, Ishaq Dar called for strengthening consultation and cooperation among Islamic countries to condemn these aggressions and support the people in Palestine, Lebanon, and Syria.

Iran and Pakistan foreign ministers touched upon the sensitivity of the developments in the region, especially the escalation of Israeli aggression and crimes in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria, and emphasized the need to seize the opportunity of the Cairo D-8 meeting to continue the synergy between major Islamic countries, especially the Islamic Republic of Iran and Pakistan, to defend the interests and address the concerns of the countries of the region and the Islamic world.

