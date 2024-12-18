Kharrazi warns of spreading insecurity from Syria to Iraq

Kamal Kharrazi made the remarks in Tehran on Wednesday, in a meeting with Mohamed al-Hassan, the United Nations special representative for Iraq and head of the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).

“The macro plan consisting of decreasing the regional countries’ capability in the face of the Zionist regime’s violations, including the destruction of Syria as a country that supports the Resistance, has always been on the US and the regime’s agenda,” the Iranian diplomat said, PressTV reported.

Kharrazi cited remarks made by former US president Barack Obama during his tenure, in which he said, “Assad must go” as an example of Washington’s destructive ambitions towards Syria.

The veteran diplomat pointed to the Israeli regime’s having markedly intensified its deadly attacks against Syria, especially targeting its military infrastructure, in the aftermath of the country’s takeover by terrorist groups, who are widely reported to have been receiving extensive military support and cooperation on the part of Tel Aviv and the West since the outbreak of foreign-backed militancy in the country in 2011.

Kharrazi expressed concern regarding the developments, especially the Israeli regime’s efforts at availing itself of the power vacuum in the Arab country as well as Tel Aviv’s violation of the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity through extensive bombing of its military and civilian infrastructure.

The official warned about Syria’s disintegration on the back of the opposing interests of the foreign parties that have thrown their support behind the militants.

He also said insecurity in the Arab country could, meanwhile, spread to neighboring Iraq, and urged the UN secretary general and the world body’s Security Council to take immediate action to stem such repercussions.

Concluding his remarks, Kharrazi laid emphasis on the Islamic Republic’s preparedness to help the UN implement its duties in this regard.

The UN official, for his part, provided Kharrazi with a report on UNAMI’s activities and expressed hope that the mission would be able to implement its obligations successfully, despite the existing concerns.

SD/