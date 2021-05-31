Michael Flynn calls for millitary coup in US

“It should happen,” Donald Trump’s former national security adviser said in a startling statement at a QAnon conference, Huffpost reported.

The Burmese military violently took control of the country from its civilian government in late January, arrested Aung San Suu Kyi and high-ranking party members, and killed more than 700 protesters earlier this month. The army justified its action by citing “electoral fraud”.

Flynn presented his grim vision of a military coup and dictatorship in the United States in response to a question from the conference audience.

“I want to know why what happened in Myanmar cannot happen here? An unidentified member of the public asked Flynn, though he pronounced the nation as “Minnimar.”

“No reason,” Flynn replied to wild cries of approval. “It should happen.”

This isn’t the first time Flynn has called for a military takeover of a democratically elected government. He retweeted a message in December following Trump’s election defeat that called on the president to declare martial law and maintain the White House by force.

