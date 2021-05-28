Yemen's readiness to back Palestinians delivers great message

"The battle of the Sword of Quds proved that the Zionists' dream of forming a Jewish state from the Nile to the Euphrates will never be fulfilled," said Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in an interview with Al-Masirah.

"This battle proved the fragility of the enemy's entity and the failure of the Iron Dome despite the endless US and Western support," he added.

Emphasizing that the method of deterrence and resistance is set by the leaders of the Resistance in Palestine, he said, "Iran does not hesitate to meet all the demands of the Palestinian people and their leaders."

"Iran supports the resistance without considering its sectarian background," Amir Abdollahian stressed.

Elsewhere, he pointed to the support of the Yemeni people from Palestinians, saying, "Yemeni people, despite the imposed US-Saudi siege, still stick to the Palestinian cause."

"The Yemeni people have advanced military capabilities and solid morale, and their support for the Palestinian cause has great connotations," he added.

ZZ/FNA14000306000698