May 29, 2021, 6:31 PM

Axis of Resistance invincible: IRIAF cmdr.

TEHRAN, May 29 (MNA) – Commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force (IRIAF) Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh named the Resistance Axis as invincible.

He made the remarks in the commemoration ceremony of the late IRGC Quds Force second-in-command  Brigadier General Mohammad Hejazi, who passed away 40 days ago.

"The Axis of Resistance has reached a stage that is invincible and a thorn in the eyes of the enemies," he said.

Hailing the efforts and fights of Cmdr. Hejazi, Nasizadeh named him a big supporter of the resistance axis.

After the demise of General Seyyed Mohammad Hejazi, who passed away on April 18 after a long battle with the effects of chemical weapons he suffered during the Iraqi imposed war on Iran between 1980-1980, Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Fallahzadeh replaced him as the Second-in-Command of the IRGC's Quds Force. 

