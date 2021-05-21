Iran's strategy is to develop as big defense as possible

The IRGC Commander-in-Chief Major General Hossein Salami made the comments during a ceremony to unveil the latest domestically-made military achievements on Friday.

The very large "Gaza" UAV and a surface-to-air missile system dubbed (Day-9th) and "Quds" radar system were three strategic military achievements that were unveiled by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) during a ceremony on Friday in the presence of the IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami and the commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force Major General Amir Ali Hajizadeh.

General Salami said about the giant Gaza drone that it was developed by the IRGC Aerospace and replaces manned aircraft in aerial combat and is capable of flying at altitudes of more than 35,000 feet.

He added that the drone has the capability of hitting targets at long distances at a speed of about 350 km / h and it can flay for 20 hours.

According to the IRGC chief commander, the advanced Gaza UAV is capable of carrying 13 bombs and can help in reconnaissance and electronic data collecting missions.

On the Day-9 surface-to-air missile system, Gen. Salami said that it can confront cruise missiles, drones, helicopters, and manned aircraft that fly at high speed and at low altitude.

He also said that the new missile system can hit and destroy targets in a range of 20 km away and 10 km high at any speed.

Regarding the "Quds" radar system, the IRGC chief said that it is a new VHF radar that is agile and fast and enjoys high operational capabilities.

At the end of his address to the ceremony, Gen. Salami pointed out that Iran seeks to develop its defense system as much as it can, saying "our strategy and operational policy is to develop the defense territory at wide depths and at high altitudes."

He further pointed out that Iran has not acquired the capability of long-distance warfare.

Following the IRGC top commander, Major General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force addressed the ceremony during which he said that unveiling the three strategic achievements in the field of UAVs and air defense system indigenously produced by the Iranian technical and military experts showed that Iran has acquired cutting edge technology.

Gen. Hajizadeh also expalined the operational capabilities of the Gaza drone, Day-9th missile system, and Quds radar system in more detail.

