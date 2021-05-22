Palestinian Resistance leaders hold talks with IRGC chief

In a phone talk held on Friday night, General Salami praised the achievement of the Palestinian resistance groups against the Zionist enemy.

He also announced Iran's readiness to provide all kinds of assistance to the Palestinian people and the resistance forces and will never give up its role in this regard.

Haniyeh, for his part, appreciated the firm positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran in defending the rights of the Palestinian people and supporting the political rights of its people and resistance groups.

In another phone conversation, Ziad al-Nakhalah said that the Palestinians now believe in liberating their land from the clutches of the Zionist regime. The 11-day war of the Zionist regime against Gaza is an important and key issue in the history of battle and conflict with the Zionist enemy. It can be said that this war is part of unprecedented unity and a cohesive and coordinated axis of Palestine.

He also added that Iran was with us in all fields and it is a partner in this victory and it will be with Palestinians in the liberation of Quds.

