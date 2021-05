The following photo shows late IRGC Quds Force Second-in Command General Mohammad Hejazi, who died from a heart condition on April 18, sitting on a Sofa in an unknown place perhaps in Lebanon alongside Lebanese Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nassrallah and the former IRGC Quds Force Commander-in-Chief Martyr Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

The photo was released on the 40th day after the demise of the former IRGC Quds Force Major General Hejazi.