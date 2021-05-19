People in Tehran hold massive "Palestine Is Not Alone" rally

During the massive rally in Imam Hossein Square, the Tehraners chanted slogans in support of the Palestinian resistance and condemned the deadly Israeli aggression on Gaza and the West Bank, which has left over 227 Palestinians martyred, nearly half of them children and women.

Iran IRGC commander-in-chief Major General Hossein Salami also addressed the event.

The demonstrators issued a resolution at the end of the event in which they hailed the Palestinian resistance and the sacrifices of the young Palestinian generation in occupied Quds and other occupied Palestinian lands.

The final statement further described the "Deal of the Century" and normalization of relations with the Israeli regime as a disgrace, condemning some Arab states for staying silent and being an accomplice in the face of the Israeli regime's crimes.

The statement further condemned the international community and the international organizations for lack of action against criminal acts by the Israeli regime.

The Tehraners further advised the Zionists to pack their luggage and leave the occupied lands as soon as possible before the Palestinian resistance equipped with missiles razes their cities to the ground.

Elsewhere, the statement condemned the recent brutal terror attack on schoolgirls in the Afghan capital Kabul as a crime against humanity and declared their solidarity with the oppressed Afghan people.

The demonstrators also called for a massive turnout in the upcoming presidential elections in line with the guidlines of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamnei to deal a blow to the enemies.

