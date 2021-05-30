No plans set for sixth round of Vienna talks so far: Ulyanov

"The fifth round of the Vienna talks on #JCPOA is underway. As of now, there are no plans for the sixth," Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Ulyanov wrote in a Sunday tweet, adding, "The negotiators proceed from the understanding that the current round should be final."

The 5th round of nuclear talks between Iran and P4+1 on the way of full and effective implementation of JCPOA was held off in Grand Hotel in Vienna on Tuesday afternoon with the participation of the representatives from Iran and the remaining signatories to the Iran nuclear deal.

Referring to the 5th round of the JPCOA Joint Commission Meeting in Vienna, the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyed Abbass Araghchi said, "All sides are still serious and they have attended the meeting seriously. Many delegations hope that this round can be the last round of negotiations and we can reach a conclusion."

Stating that it can not be said surely that this will be the last round of talks, Araghchi noted that negotiations will continue until the country's interests are served.

