May 26, 2021, 5:45 PM

Raab stresses need for stronger nuclear deal with Iran

TEHRAN, May 26 (MNA) – During a meeting with his Zionist counterpart in occupied Quds, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab stressed the need for a stronger nuclear deal with Iran.

Referring to his meeting with Gabi Ashkenazi, Dominic Raab in a tweet on Wednesday wrote, "Reiterated Britain commitment to a two-state solution, the importance of a stronger nuclear deal with Iran & our commitment to Israel’s security in my meeting with @Gabi_Ashkenazi today."

"Vital we make progress towards a more positive future for Israelis and Palestinians," he added.

This is the first meeting of the British Foreign Secretary during his visit to occupied Palestine. During the one-day trip, he is scheduled to meet with the Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in occupied Quds and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah.

Prior to his visit to occupied Palestine, Raab met with Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency in London.

