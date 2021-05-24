Speaking in his weekly press conference on Monday, Saeed Khatibzadeh answered questions on a wide range of topics.

Access beyond safeguards not to be given to IAEA

Answering a question about the extension of the agreement between Iran and the IAEA, Khatibzadeh said, "It is being discussed in the Supreme National Security Council and the Atomic Energy Organization will make an official announcement as soon as the process is finalized."

"It is important to note that this agreement does not give the Agency access beyond safeguards and this is an internal decision of the Islamic Republic of Iran to agree with the agency's request to maintain its video recording within the framework of the Additional Protocol. No access to the Agency has been granted since the day the Parliament's law implemented," he added.

"If the agreement is extended, the Agency will not be granted access beyond safeguards," the spokesman said, adding, "If we reach an agreement in Vienna, these video recordings can be made available to the Agency. Finally, this decision will be announced today."

He also pointed to the JCPOA Joint Commission meetings in Vienna, saying, "Good progress has been made and we believe an agreement is achievable."

"The United States tried with all its might to destroy the JCPOA, and by inaction destroyed all potential facilities and capacities for Iran's benefit from the deal."

Iran waiting for Riyadh's behavior changes

"Saudi Arabia must decide whether it still wants to use its boring words and not change its behavior, or whether it has decided to distance itself from expansionist and belligerent policies as a constructive partner in the region alongside other countries in the region," Khatibzadeh said about the remarks of the Saudi Foreign Minister.

"We are waiting to see the changes in the actions and behavior of Riyadh. Of course, Iran's policies on regional dialogue and arrangements are nothing new," he added, saying, "We welcomed the presence of Saudi Arabia and we think that it can be a constructive party if it distances itself from boring policies."

Nothing beyond JCPOA to be discussed in Vienna

Answering a question about the exact time of the end of JCPOA meetings in Vienna, FM spokesman said, "We do not consider any exact time for the end of the meetings except when all the interests of the great nation of Iran are served within the framework of the JCPOA."

"The JCPOa will be our roadmap," he added, saying, "We told the other sides that they should avoid using Vienna's opportunity to talk about non-negotiable issues and that nothing beyond the JCPOa would be discussed."

"The United States has been asked to fulfil its obligations within the framework of the Joint Commission of the JCPOA," the Iranian diplomat noted.

Iran always supports political process in Syria

Khatibzadeh also answered a question about the Presidential Election in Syria, saying, "Everyone knows that it was within the framework of Astana and Geneva to write the new constitution of Syria, but it is clear that international law recognizes the current constitution, and accordingly, presidential elections are being held in Syria."

"Iran has always supported the political process in Syria, and a parliamentary delegation visited the country as an observer, and this process was also supported during Zarif's visit," he added.

The foreign ministry spokesperson went on to say, "Voting began at the Syrian embassy in Tehran, and this election, like all other democratic processes, can contribute to the stability and peace of Syria."

"Other countries must be careful to avoid undue interference and sedition inside Syria," he stressed.

Zarif to visit Baku, Yerevan

Khatibzadeh also announced that Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will leave for Azerbaijan and Armenia for a short visit on Tuesday.

Accusation of Bahraini prosecutor baseless

Answering a question about the accusation of the Bahraini Attorney General to Al-Mustaqbal Bank, the Central Bank and several Iranian banks for money laundering, he said, "These recurring charges have no legal basis. The bank operated within the framework of Bahraini law and the Central Bank of Bahrain supervised all its activities."

"These false claims have nothing but political overtones," he noted. "Iran does not recognize the verdict of this court and we think it is very destructive."

