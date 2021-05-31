Speaking in his weekly press conference on Monday, Saeed Khatibzadeh answered questions on a wide range of topics.

Good progress made in Vienna talks, but key issues remain

Answering a question about the latest remark of Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Ulyanov on the JCPOA talks in Vienna, Khatibzadeh said, "I have already stated the position of the Islamic Republic of Iran. We conduct the negotiations and discussions in Vienna with the necessary care and obsession. Each round of the talks could have been the last round, but because some issues remain, that round has been moved to the next round."

"If the remaining key issues are resolved, it could be the last round, but if it is not, it will continue," he added.

"The Vienna talks have made good and significant progress in all three working groups, but key issues remain. These issues must also be addressed carefully," the spokesman highlighted.

Iranian diplomat went on to say, "All US sanctions must be lifted and verification should be done. This verification will take place in the formulas discussed in Vienna, and then Iran will reverse its compensatory measures."

No country can violate Iran's right in international waters

He also spoke about the news that two Iranian ships were heading to Venezuela and the US threat in this regard, Khatibzadeh said, "Iran is always present in international waters and has this right based on international law. No country can violate this right."

He also warned over any threats, saying, "I warn that no one should make miscalculations. Those who sit in glass houses should be careful."

US purchased no oil from Iran since Clinton era

"No oil has been purchased from Iran since the Clinton era. Maybe they mean something else that I do not have details about it right now and I can not comment on," the FM spokesman noted.

There is no deadlock in Vienna talks

"There is no deadlock in the Vienna talks, and the talks have reached key points, and key issues need to be decided, and this requires its own care, obsession and time," said the senior Iranian diplomat about the talks in Vienna.

"We do not allow the talks to erode, nor do we rush. Our criterion is to ensure the highest interests of the people and the Establishment," he added, saying, "The United States must decide whether to continue Trump's failed legacy or return to its commitments under the JCPOA and if that happens, Iran's response is the full implementation of the JCPOA."

"The JCPOA is what is written, neither more nor less," Khatibzadeh stressed.

Talks with Saudi Arabia continuing

Stating that it is never customary for conversations to continue in public, the spokesperson said, "Let the details of the conversations stay with the parties until they reach a conclusion."

He added that talks with Saudi Arabia continue, saying, "These talks have continued in a good atmosphere and we hope that the talks will reach a common understanding between Iran and Saudi Arabia."

Iran not comments specifically on issues inside Iraq

In response to a question about the upcoming elections in Iraq and the arrest of one of the leaders of Hashd al-Sha’abi, Khatibzade said, "Iran-Iraq relations are historical and full of clear and multi-layered dimensions, we have always invited everyone inside Iraq to resolve their differences within the framework of Iraqi mechanisms."

"We certainly do not comment on the issues inside Iraq, and we have always done our best to make Iraq more stable, secure and peaceful every day," he added.

Iran seriously pursuing nation's right

Referring to the US Treasury Secretary's statement that it is considering sanctions that would be appropriate to resume the revival of the JCPOA, the FM spokesman said, "What the United States and its officials say is up to them. But we seriously pursue the right of the Iranian people. "

"The JCPOA must be implemented exactly. There has never been any discussion about the new JCPOA and we have not had any new negotiations with the United States," he added.

JCPOA ONLY solution on table

In response to the remarks of the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Khatibzadeh said, "Instead of trying to appease the JCPOA's sworn enemy, they should return to their commitments under UNSCR 2231 and JCPOA."

"The only solution on the table is the JCPOA which was signed in 2015, and that is the best thing the current US administration should think about it," the Iranian diplomat noted.

